Sunday, Oct. 12, 1969
No paper published.
Wednesday, Oct. 12, 1994
MARLBOROUGH — Marlborough voters took only 30 minutes Tuesday to approve a new three-year contract for the town’s 19 teachers — a stark contrast to contentious votes in past years. With the 57-47 vote, Marlborough teachers will get pay raises averaging 3 percent this school year and raises of 4 and 5 percent in the ensuing two school years.
Interim Cheshire County Sheriff Douglas K. Fish is back at work and feeling better after suffering a heart attack Sept. 18. Fish, 52, returned to work last week. He is a former Keene police detective and a sheriff’s deputy since 1988.