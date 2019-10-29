Wednesday, Oct. 29, 1969
The pros and cons of the letter grade system in elementary schools were discussed by Prof. Sherman Lovering of Keene State College at the October meeting of the St. Joseph’s Parents’ Association. According to the educator, letter grades create envy and embarrassment and can cause undesirable effects on the mental health of all children, honor students as well as under-achievers.
The city manager will be in the position of an administrative dictator over the Police Department if the proposed amendments to the city charter pass Nov. 4, Dr. Charles E. Schofield, chairman of the Keene Police commission, charged yesterday.
Saturday, Oct. 29, 1994
BELLOWS FALLS — Police are still searching for two people suspected of robbing a Bellows Falls bank Friday morning. Someone walked into the Chittenden Bank branch on Atkinson Street at about 10:30 and demanded money, police said. The robber was wearing a Halloween skeleton mask.
RINDGE — There will be no trip to Florida or California — no chance for the Franklin Pierce College women’s soccer team to catch a few rays. But after twice coming up short in their quest to win a national championship, Franklin Pierce Friday was chosen as host of the Division II Final Four, marking the first time the tournament will be held in New England.