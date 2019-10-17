Friday, Oct. 17, 1969
By Jan. 1, Keene’s Dillant-Hopkins Airport should have an operating instrument landing system. The $120,000 worth of equipment will be installed at federal expense and will substantially increase the number of landings which can be made at Keene under adverse weather conditions.
After listening to more than two hours of occasional heated debate, the City Council last night voted to rezone a 17-acre tract on the south side of West Street just west of the bypass from business to residential. In doing so, the council overturned a Planning Board recommendation and won itself friends in the adjacent neighborhood, but may have involved the city in a court case of the legality of the action.
Monday, Oct. 17, 1994
U.S. Rep. Dick Swett and his Republican challenger Charles F. Bass headed to Keene today after a blistering debate in Nashua Sunday marked by name calling and accusations. Both candidates portrayed themselves as moderates, who will help change Congress for the better. But voters who participated in the forum said Bass and Swett represent what’s wrong with Congress.
More than 130 moose were killed on the opening weekend of New Hampshire’s first statewide moose hunt in more than 90 years. Most were killed in the North Country, though there was a fair spread of numbers of moose taken in the newly open southern regions, according to N.H. Fish and Game officials.