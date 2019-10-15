Wednesday, Oct. 15, 1969
Throngs of peace demonstrators moved up Main Street to Central Square just before noon today for Vietnam Moratorium observances. Lines of students and other participants in a morning rally at Keene State College marched along sidewalks on both sides of the street, lines which stretched from Central Square south to beyond Water Street on both sidewalks.
MANCHESTER — Gov. Walter Peterson says inclusion of a broad-base tax in the final report of the Citizens Task Force could make it difficult to sell to the legislature. Peterson, at a news conference Tuesday night, said the recommendations could prejudice the lawmakers, scheduled to meet in special session next winter, against many worthwhile recommendations.
Saturday, Oct. 15, 1994
Wanted: aspiring actors and actresses willing to put in 12-hour days for one week in November — all for the chance to be in a children’s film with Robin Williams. The producers of “Jumanji,” parts of which will be filmed in Keene and Swanzey, are looking for a few hundred people to star as extras.
Keene Mayor William F. Lynch is corralling city councilors and city staff to help clean brush Saturday, Nov. 5, near the Stone Arch Bridge on Court Street. So far, more than 20 volunteers have signed up.