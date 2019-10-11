Saturday, Oct. 11, 1969
CONCORD — A citizens’ task force subcommittee on state government will recommend imposition of broad-base taxes to meet rising state needs, it was learned Friday. Highly placed sources on the task force on state government said the report — due to be published early next week — will contain recommendations for a sales and income tax.
CONCORD — The N.H. Education Association served notice on the legislature Friday that teachers are reaching the end of their patience on teacher pay and working condition requests. Norman Pettigrew of Manchester, president of the 7,000-member organization, said the group voted to continue educational sanctions against the state.
Tuesday, Oct. 11, 1994
RINDGE — Former N.H. governor Walter R. Peterson, 72, decided to retire after 20 years as the president of Franklin Pierce College because he’d rather ride off into the sunset while he’s still at his peak. “I have been thinking about it for some time now,” he said. “There comes a time when we ought to recognize that we ought to slow down — and allow younger and more vigorous leadership.”
It will be spring before it’s known whether Keene’s Cheshire Medical Center will join a regional health care delivery system. The hospital’s board of directors took a big step in that direction, however, when they voted unanimously to approve such a plan, the first step in relinquishing some local control in favor of gaining more health-care options in New Hampshire.