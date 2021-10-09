Saturday,
Oct. 9, 1971
For about 75 Keene State College freshmen, dormitory lounges have become their campus homes. The situation came from a decision to accept 1,150 live-in students at KSC this year, even though the college’s on-campus housing capacity was 1,073, according to Thomas D. Aceto, dean of students.
A petition for better police pay policies has been cited by a union official as proof of unresolved problems in the Keene Police Department. The petition, submitted to Chief Albion E. Metcalf last February, was made public this week.
Wednesday,
Oct. 9, 1996
WESTMORELAND — The heirs of a 21-year-old Keene man who hanged himself in a jail cell three years ago are suing five jail guards for not doing enough to prevent the suicide.
The remnants of Tropical Storm Josephine rattled windows and soaked the Monadnock Region overnight, but the sound surpassed the fury. In all, about 300 customers lost power, according to a spokeswoman for the Public Service Company of New Hampshire.