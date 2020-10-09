Friday, Oct. 9, 1970
A new weather record was set in Keene yesterday. The maximum temperature was 81 degrees, the highest on record for that date. The previous high was 80 degrees back in 1963.
Police and community relations were discussed at a business meeting at the Center for Human Concerns last night. The consensus of members present was that relations between many policemen and long-haired youths were poor and the Center should act to improve these relations.
Monday, Oct. 9, 1995
NELSON — On a cold, rainy and raw Saturday, about 250 people took 20-minute bus rides from a wet field in Dublin to a church in Nelson to say goodbye to noted author and poet May Sarton. Sarton, who died of breast cancer in July in York, Maine, at age 83, once wrote that she wanted a memorial service to be held in Nelson, because “then only those who truly care will make the effort to come.”
RINDGE — It took seven or eight guys to carry Alfred R. Boudreau’s pumpkin to the scale Saturday. What started in Boudreau’s Rindge garden this spring as a seed the size of a thumbnail now weighed 667.5 pounds. Now that’s a keeper.