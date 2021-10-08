Friday, Oct. 8, 1971
SURRY — The Surry Board of Selectmen refused to grant a junkyard license to Gerald Miller Jr. The selectmen said they denied the permit, requested for a location on Route 12A, mainly because the land does not conform to state law which requires junkyards to be 660 feet from traveled highways.
PETERBOROUGH — Conval School District voters have approved use of the former Honeywell plant on Route 202 as an elementary school, but the town selectmen anticipate some problems resulting from the decision. The selectmen said there may be some difficulties with school bus traffic on Hunt Road, which is only 16 feet wide. Buses are 8 feet wide, not counting mirrors and other accessories.
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 1996
NORTH WALPOLE — There’s good news for anyone looking for an affordable apartment in North Walpole before the holidays: By Dec. 1, eight more apartments in town will open — with rents within reach of low-income families. Tenants must have family income at or below 60 percent of the area’s median income, which works out to about $18,600 for a family of four.
DREWSVILLE — Thirsty thieves walked out of the Drewsville General Store this weekend with cash, cigarettes and a large amount of beer. At least six 30-packs of beer were taken overnight Saturday, police say, along with an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes.