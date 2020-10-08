Thursday, Oct. 8, 1970
WINCHESTER — Town police are investigating a series of five recent incidents in which property was stolen or destroyed. Property stolen, according to Police Chief Charles Lang, included between $800 and $1,000 removed from a safe in the principal’s office of Thayer High School and liquor from the VFW.
NEW YORK — A growing number of colleges and universities around the country are issuing new guidelines on campus dissent that generally take a firmer stand against disturbances by students, non-students and faculty than in previous years. The movement comes in the wake of student strikes, building seizures and demonstrations that closed or disrupted hundreds of schools last spring.
Major League Baseball executives averted a possible strike of umpires by negotiating a four-year contract in a six-hour session. The new contract calls for umpires to receive $4,000 for the playoffs through the 1973 season and $7,500 for the World Series this year and next and $8,000 for 1972 and 1973. The umpires had sought $5,000 for the playoffs and $10,000 for the series.
Sunday, Oct. 8, 1995
No newspaper published.