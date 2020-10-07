Wednesday, Oct. 7, 1970
Snowmobiling in Keene got off to a noisy seasonal start yesterday as practitioners of the winter sport lambasted a new city ordinance restricting their recreation on city property. About 20 snowmobilers voiced their anger in a meeting of the City Council’s Parks, Cemeteries and Library Committee, and they voiced it so loudly that committee chairman Nancy E. Baybutt had to cut short the discussion.
PETERBOROUGH — Five students at the Contoocook Valley Regional High School have been dismissed as a result of drug and alcohol abuse. The Conval School Board, after more than two hours of discussion in secret session last night, issued a statement announcing the dismissal of five students. There was no time limit set on the dismissal.
Saturday, Oct. 7, 1995
There may be puddles on the ground, but that probably won’t stop throngs of people from showing up in the Monadnock Region this weekend to admire autumn’s annual foliage show. Local chambers of commerce report that hotel rooms have been booked solid for weeks, and visitors traveling without a reservation are in for a tough hunt.
PETERBOROUGH — U.S. Department of Education officials are investigating a civil rights complaint stemming from a Conval Regional High School dance held last spring. A Manchester-area youth says Conval officials wrongfully asked him to leave the spring semiformal dance, held at the Monadnock Country Club in Peterborough, because he is Hispanic.