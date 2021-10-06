Wednesday, Oct. 6, 1971
Keene voters may not be ready for women’s liberation, as two candidates for mayor of the city discovered in Tuesday’s primary election. Mrs. Ruth R. MacPhail and Mrs. Joan H. Foldeak were eliminated in the primary, leaving two city council members — both men — to face each other in the Nov. 2 general election for mayor.
HARRISVILLE — Antioch College of Yellow Springs, Ohio, has signed a letter of intent to purchase part of the 500-acre estate formerly occupied by the Thomas More School. The step is the latest development in an effort by Harrisville residents to restore the town and bring in new industry.
CONCORD — The state Supreme Court has ruled a town budget committee must conduct its final proceedings in public under the state’s right to know law. The high court Tuesday upheld the contention of Theresa C. Herron of Northwood that a town budget committee meeting last January was improperly conducted in executive session.
Sunday, Oct. 6, 1996
No newspaper published.