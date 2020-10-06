Tuesday, Oct. 6, 1970
NELSON — It has been a long and arduous journey for Nelson’s three selectmen, but after five months of inspecting houses, barns, garages and land they have completed the town’s first revaluation since 1952.
Improving police community relationships will be a topic at the Center for Human Concerns meeting at 8 p.m. Thursday. Other topics include campaigning for peace candidates and ecology action projects, focusing on both industrial and domestic pollution.
Friday, Oct. 6, 1995
The remains of Hurricane Opal hit the Monadnock Region during the night, with high winds and heavy rain. At least one person was injured as a result of the storm, and a couple of thousand lost electrical power. Around the region, wind gusts topped 50 mph.
WALPOLE — A single Main Street will link Walpole and North Walpole, ending a dispute between the two villages. With the new statewide 911 system in place, town officials needed to eliminate duplicate or similar street names. “We are one town and one Main Street will link the two villages together,” John M. Pratt, Walpole selectman, said, echoing feelings residents had expressed at last week’s public hearing.