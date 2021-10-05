Tuesday, Oct. 5, 1971
Contracts have been signed, bids have been requested and work has finally begun on relocation of railway tracks, and the extension of School Street between Gilbo Avenue to Emerald Street could be completed in one month.
CONCORD — A comprehensive report on discrimination in New Hampshire against the fairer sex was made public today. The report, stressing recommendations for equal pay legislation and changes in the limitation of work hour laws, was released by Carol Pierce of Laconia, chairman of the N.H. Commission on the Status of Women.
Saturday, Oct. 5, 1996
KABUL, Afghanistan — Taliban fighters brandishing Kalashnikov rifles hauled men off the streets Friday and forced them into mosques to pray on the first Muslim sabbath since new Islamic leaders captured Kabul. Inside, fiery sermons warned residents that the penalty for ignoring the Taliban’s strict Islamic rule would be quick and harsh.
Keene has seen a bit of a bagel explosion of late. Elm City Bagels plans to open at 255 West St. midmonth. Keene already is home to Bagel Works, with locations throughout New England. Einstein Brothers Bagels opens this weekend on Key Road.