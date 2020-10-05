Monday, Oct. 5, 1970
TROY — A gas space heater is being tentatively blamed for killing a family of four Friday morning in a mobile home in Drugg’s Trailer Park. Dead are Curtis Franklin, 59, his wife, Doris, 56, and their sons, Richard, 19, and Charles, 15. Dr. Charles E. Schofield, assistant Cheshire County medical referee, ruled the deaths due to carbon monoxide poisoning.
September 1970 will be remembered chiefly for the very severe storm of wind, rain and lightning on Sept. 22. September was also notable for the great amount of cloudiness. There was only one day in the entire month that could be classified as a clear day.
Thursday, Oct. 5, 1995
CRESTVIEW, Fla. — After raging across the sea with 150 mph winds, Hurricane Opal blustered ashore with a vengeance, sending trees and roofs flying and trashing a swath across the Florida Panhandle.
Some N.H. car dealers say a three-week trucking strike has left them short of new cars, and people who have ordered new cars are getting worked up. One local dealership has crossed picket lines to pick up new cars.