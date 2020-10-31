Saturday,
Oct. 31, 1970
Keene voters will not just be electing candidates to public office on Tuesday. The ballot on election day will include a question on Sunday sales. If the question passes, it will replace the current state law which restricts commerce on the Lord’s Day to the sale of drugs, medicine, milk, bread and other “necessaries of life.”
STOWE, Vt. — A brand new publication in central Vermont has announced it will begin recycling newsprint as a means of protecting the environment. The Vermont Central News announced in this week’s issue it will charge 14 cents a copy, with another penny added on as a deposit. The penny will be refunded on each copy turned in at any of eight “reclamation stations.”
Tuesday,
Oct. 31, 1995
Plopping people and groups into certain stereotypes leads to misunderstandings and polarized politics, according to authors in Whole Terrain, an annual journal published by Antioch New England Graduate School of Keene.
A Connecticut development company has overcome a significant obstacle in its effort to build a Wal-Mart in Keene, reaching a deal with a couple that has been opposed to the project for years. Carl B. and Ann Jacobs have agreed to sell six-tenths of an acre of land near Base Hill Road to Konover Development Corp., based in West Hartford, Conn.