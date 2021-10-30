Saturday,
Oct. 30, 1971
The Keene State College soccer team is planning on winning the New England State College Athletic Conference title next Saturday, but an administrative oversight may keep them out of the championship match. The unfulfilled requirement is membership in the conference’s parent organization, the National Collegiate Athletic Association.
In 1947, there was one paper written in the United States on the subject of air pollution. The author was Dr. Theodore Hatch, a civil engineer, of Fitzwilliam.
Wednesday,
Oct. 30, 1996
Keene Middle School students and employees did all the right things last week when they found a young man in the building who didn’t belong there, school officials say. Principal James T. Day said he was pleased by the prompt action by school staff members in escorting the man — who was later charged with exposing himself to two students — out of the building.
MUNSONVILLE — Ghostly, pure-white fish have been spotted swimming in the waters of Granite Lake. Fish and Game Department biologists, who say they have been deluged with calls from area fishermen, have been trying to build up a strain of rare albino rainbow trout.