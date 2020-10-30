Friday, Oct. 30, 1970
New Hampshire's tax structure is threatening to end farming in Keene and force sale of open land to developers. And, a bill which will be submitted to the 1971 legislature giving tax breaks on open land, so it won't have to be sold for development, may not satisfy many people.
SWANZEY — A mother-daughter team is running for election to the General Court on the Democratic ticket for the town of Swanzey. Blanche MacFarlane and her daughter Carol L. Jeffrey, 38, have bridged the generation gap and both seek election to the state legislature. “We don't agree on every issue,” Mrs. MacFarlane said.
Monday, Oct. 30, 1995
Despite public moaning about apathetic voters, Keene's list of registered voters is holding steady, and turnout seems to be on the rise. More than 700 people have registered to vote in Keene since September 1994, putting the total at 13,013.
A man in a white Halloween mask robbed the Sunoco gas station at 522 Main St., Keene, of $137 Friday night. The man walked into the station at about 11:30 p.m. and pointed a small, silver pistol at the attendant, who told police the armed man handed him a white plastic bag and demanded all the money in the station.