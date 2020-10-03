Saturday,
Oct. 3, 1970
A nightmare might come true this winter — a freezing nightmare of below-zero temperatures and no heat. The possibility that the nightmare might actually occur stems from a critical shortage of fuel oil.
Mrs. Irene Landers Hart of Keene, long prominent in state legislative affairs, has given 40 acres of mountain property in Ellsworth, N.H., to the Daniel Webster Council, Boy Scouts of America. In the unlikely event that the Daniel Webster Council ever wants to abandon the property, it is to go to the state of New Hampshire to be used as “open space.”
Tuesday,
Oct. 3, 1995
LOS ANGELES — The verdict: O.J. Simpson is a free man, because prosecutors did not prove that he murdered Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman on the night of June 12, 1994.
A 10-year plan for N.H. Road projects — including a major study of Route 101 between Keene and Milford, and fixes on Keene’s highway bypasses — drew widespread praise at a public hearing Monday night.