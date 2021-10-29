Friday, Oct. 29, 1971
Keene City Manager James C. Hobart said this morning that the city will refuse to participate in collective bargaining with the newly formed union in the Keene Police Department. Hobart said the city already has “an excellent system for the handling of appeals and grievances” through the Personnel Advisory Board.
The Keene Housing Authority adopted a tougher policy Thursday night for dealing with public housing tenants who are delinquent in their rent payments. Tenants who fail to pay their rent on time can now be served with a warning giving them two weeks to pay the rent due, after which time they can be served with an eviction notice.
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 1996
Police and defense attorneys say prosecutor David S. Park did the right thing by dropping incest charges against a 24-year-old Keene woman who married her father and had two children with him.
The record-shattering Pumpkin Festival held in Keene on Saturday did more than bring smiles to the crowd of roughly 30,000 people. It brought 4,000 pounds in donations of canned and dry foods to help feed local people through The Community Kitchen.