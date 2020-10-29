Thursday, Oct. 29, 1970
“It irritates me to think that if I want to continue to farm, I might have to move out of Keene,” said David A. Barrett. He and his brother, Peter, operate the Barrett Farm on Summit Road. They are feeling intense pressure because the tax bill on their 480 acres of land jumped $2,000 — 50 percent — this year.
CONCORD — A three-judge federal panel has ruled New Hampshire's literacy test for voting unconstitutional and ordered to allow provisionally registered illiterates to vote in next week's general election.
It was discovered recently that a large accumulation of assorted bottles had been dumped under the Grace United Methodist Church as part of the fill when the church was constructed more than 100 years ago. Preliminary search has disclosed old ink wells, patent medicine bottles, and other bottles of various colors, shapes, sizes and conditions. Some bottles, it is reported, have been identified as Lyndeboro glass.
Sunday, Oct. 29, 1995
No newspaper published.