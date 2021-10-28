Thursday, Oct. 28, 1971
The black smoke that pours all day from Sprague and Carleton’s smokestack at the company’s Avon Street plant may soon be getting cleaner. And then again, it may not. “We’ll do something about it, and that’s all I’m going to say,” said Louis Frank, president of Patriot Industries, the company which owns Sprague and Carleton.
CONCORD — The New Hampshire Conservative Union announced Wednesday it is sponsoring a contest to elect the “biggest liar of the year” in the state.
Monday, Oct. 28, 1996
By the time the official count was completed Saturday at 8 p.m., 13,044 pumpkins, carved and lit, lined Main Street in Keene. That number reaffirmed Keene’s position in the record books, smashing — or squashing — all previous records.
SWANZEY — The Keene Housing Authority wants to build 24 affordable-rent apartments off Route 10 in Swanzey and is asking the town planning board for approval. The $2 million project, on 55 acres along the Ashuelot River, would be ready by next fall, officials say.