Wednesday, Oct. 28, 1970
PETERBOROUGH — Problems precipitated by the increasing number of snowmobiles due to popularity of the sport will be discussed at a regional town meeting at the Dublin Town Hall on Nov. 19.
MARLBOROUGH — Griffin M. Stabler, president of Whitney Bros. Co., toymakers since 1904, announced that Whitney Bros. will introduce a new line of early learning equipment and materials. Whitney Bros. Co., located for 65 years in Marlborough, has always produced hardwood toys for the Christmas retail trade. Stabler said that for the last six years Whitney has also done a large volume of off-season production of school equipment.
Saturday, Oct. 28, 1995
Applying for a job in N.H. School districts may soon be a much different experience. In January, the N.H. Legislature will consider a proposal to require that all new teachers, janitors, cafeteria workers, bus drivers — in fact anyone in contact with public-school children — undergo extensive background reviews and criminal-record checks, including fingerprinting and FBI files.
Plans are being made for the release of the film “Jumanji” in Keene on Dec. 14. Parts of the movie were filmed in Keene and Swanzey. The movie, starring Robin Williams and Kirsten Dunst, opens nationally Dec. 15. But Keene landed an early peek because it was the setting for two periods of filming.