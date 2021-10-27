Wednesday, Oct. 27, 1971
CHARLESTOWN — Keil Lock Co., Inc., a manufacturer of keys, locks and key duplicating machines, announced it will close its Charlestown plant and move to Fitchburg, Mass., next month.
PETERBOROUGH — The Monadnock Region Association at their monthly meeting suggested that a portion of the funds for the New England Regional Commission’s East-West Highway Study be used to finance a land-use study and an analysis of transportation needs. It is the feeling of the MRA that priority be given to many growth-related problems requiring immediate attention rather planning and constructing a major east-west highway.
CONCORD — The New England Telephone Co., claiming an imbalance between its revenues, expenses and taxes, on Tuesday requested a 22 percent rate hike in New Hampshire. The utility’s last request for a rate increase in the state came 14 years ago.
Sunday, Oct. 27, 1996
No newspaper published.