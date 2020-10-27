Tuesday, Oct. 27, 1970
WESTMORELAND — Cheshire County Farm Bureau members were applauded by officers of the N.H. Farm Bureau Federation for their aggressive program during the past year at the annual meeting held last night in the Westmoreland Town Hall. Among accomplishments cited was its membership drive, which gave it the honor of being the only county farm bureau in New Hampshire which met and exceeded its quota.
WINDSOR, Vt. — Two convicts walked away from the state prison farm Monday and escaped into a cornfield. One of them turned himself in to Windsor police at 9:45 p.m., about seven hours after he got away. State and local police were combing the Springfield area early today, concentrating their search with bloodhounds along the banks of the Black River for the other man who slipped away.
Friday, Oct. 27, 1995
When Cheshire County commissioners ruled that Keene couldn’t cut trees near Dillant-Hopkins Airport, Swanzey property owners may have thought they scored a knockout punch in the debate. But on Thursday night, a Keene City Council committee sounded the bell for another round in the battle.
SWANZEY CENTER — A Monadnock Regional High School student — who allegedly stole a handgun in Fitzwilliam and brought it to the high school — will soon be facing theft charges in juvenile court, said Fitzwilliam Police Chief Bruce L. Newton. The 13-year-old Fitzwilliam boy has already been suspended from school, as has the Swanzey teenager he eventually traded the weapon to.