Tuesday, Oct. 26, 1971
A referendum calling for appointment, rather than election, of a school district treasurer will be included on the school district ballot Nov. 2. If voters give the Keene Board of Education the power to choose the treasurer annually, the term will also be changed to coincide with the fiscal year, rather than the calendar year.
HANOVER — Proposals calling for coeducation and a year-round educational calendar were endorsed Monday night by the Dartmouth College Faculty of Arts and Sciences. Under the plan, Dartmouth would begin admitting women by next September.
Saturday, Oct. 26, 1996
JAFFREY — A gag order that prevents coaches from questioning or opposing random drug testing at Conant High School could cost a track coach her job. Sally Keller Wright, an assistant track coach, says she was asked to sign an agreement last spring that prohibits her from vocalizing any public opposition to the drug-testing policy.
For gubernatorial hopeful Jeanne Shaheen, video gambling at the state’s four racetracks — including the greyhound track in Hinsdale — is one way to help raise money for education. And lower property taxes.