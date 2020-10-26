Monday, Oct. 26, 1970
Mount Monadnock is 600 pounds lighter today than it was Friday. Six hundred pounds of litter — paper bags and beer cans and gum wrappers — was taken from the trails Saturday in the annual fall cleanup of Mount Monadnock.
DUBLIN — Fire destroyed the one-story Kayla Hale residence last night on Old Jaffrey Road. Fire Chief Michael Worcester said today the couple had to drive about five miles to the village to sound the alarm because fire prevented use of the telephone.
Thursday, Oct. 26, 1995
What are the worst problems facing residents of the Monadnock Region? The Monadnock United Way surveyed 750 people to find out. The five top needs not being met, according to the survey, are access to public transportation, access to dental care, services for dropouts, job placement and prevention of child abuse and neglect.
Two companies in the Northeast say they’re interested in building a hotel in downtown Keene. One proposal suggests building a hotel in the former Goodnow’s Department Store on Main Street while another eyes an existing building near Railroad Square.