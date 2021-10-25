Monday, Oct. 25, 1971
Veterans Day observed. No newspaper published.
Editor’s note: Congress passed a law in 1968 changing the national commemoration of Veterans Day to the fourth Monday in October, instead of Nov. 11. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the move proved to be unpopular, so in 1978 Congress returned the observance to its traditional date.
Friday, Oct. 25, 1996
PETERBOROUGH — If you need to use the Peterborough ambulance service next year, you may have to pay for it, under a plan now being considered by selectmen. The service has so far been covered by taxpayers.
The official ballot was intended to make it easier for people to vote at town and school district meetings. It may well accomplish that goal, but in its shakedown cruise, it’s been causing confusion and consuming time. In the past two months, Keene and Monadnock Regional school boards have spent hours grappling with the logistics of voting under the official-ballot law, which moves all major decisions on budgets and policy to an election ballot.