Saturday, Oct. 24, 1970
The New England Regional Commission yesterday signed a $166,645 contract for the first phase of a northern New England east-west highway feasibility study. Lewis Berger Inc., a Boston firm, will undertake the study to determine the cost and economic benefits of constructing an interstate highway linking New York with Maine.
The lack of public transportation makes shopping, even for food, an impossibility for a great number of elderly persons. Employers often refuse to hire elderly persons because their company insurance rates rise. Even basic home maintenance can become a problem. These were only a few of the comments at yesterday’s Community Forum on Aging held at the United Church of Christ.
Tuesday, Oct. 24, 1995
The Cheshire County Conservation District turns 50 this year; it’s a little-understood organization that helps landowners make wise choices about their land. The district is a quasi-governmental group that works closely with the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service.
LANGDON — The author of a controversial questionnaire sent to residents last week fired back at selectmen this morning for questioning his motives and his honesty. Ted Lucier said he did not sign his name to The Langdon Letter because “I didn’t want to make it personal.” In it, Lucier criticized various town officials. He also asked residents to answer questions about town government.