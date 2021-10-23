Saturday,
Oct. 23, 1971
The oldest home in Keene’s downtown area will be demolished starting Monday to make way for more customer parking for the Ashuelot National Bank. The building, constructed in 1846, has been the residence and office of Dr. J. O. Stuart Murray since 1941.
CONCORD — Attorney General Warren B. Rudman said Friday he is certain to be involved in a N.H. Education Association suit challenging the property tax as a source of education support.
Wednesday,
Oct. 23, 1996
With rare exceptions, the Republican party in New Hampshire has had a virtual lock on most statewide and federal offices for decades, but 1996 could be a breakthrough year for Democrats, according to some political analysts who see the GOP in a self-destructive swing to the political right.
Sullivan will celebrate the opening of its new town hall on Sunday, Oct. 27, at 11 a.m. — a project completed without raising taxes.