Friday, Oct. 23, 1970
Everyone is to blame for Vietnam, according to Southeast Asian expert Russell Johnson. “The soldier slaughtering women and children in My Lai is hardly to be blamed as much as those of us who put him there,” said Johnson of the American Friends Service Committee in Keene last night.
SHREVEPORT, La. — The family of John Thomas Scopes planned a Roman Catholic funeral today for the man who shook fundamentalist religion in the “Monkey Trial” of 1925. Scopes, who as a young teacher found himself on trial for telling his students of Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution, died here Wednesday night of cancer. He was 70.
Monday, Oct. 23, 1995
High winds and downpours knocked out power, causing mud slides and minor flooding this weekend as a fast-moving storm sloshed across the state Saturday. About 1,500 customers were without electricity in Keene. Otter Brook Dam’s reservoir rose 12 feet.
En Technology Corp. of Keene has joined a consortium that is trying to tie together broadcast television and the Internet. Most of the money for the project is being supplied by the Intel Corp., the world’s largest manufacturer of semiconductors.