Friday, Oct. 22, 1971
In the wake of the announced shutdown of the U.S. Shoe Corp. plant in Keene, Roberts-Hart Inc. has announced it is expanding shoe production in its Keene factory. At a news conference Thursday, Roberts-Hart officials said they plan to double production within the next three months and increase their work force by 45 percent.
CONCORD — The 1971-72 school year is only a month old, but the N.H. Civil Liberties Union is already hearing complaints about students’ rights being violated, whether from wearing dungarees to class, censorship of an “underground” newspaper or harassment for long hair.
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 1996
WALPOLE — The solution to North Walpole’s brutal riverbank erosion boils down to money. But town officials should learn soon how much money — if any — the federal government is willing to provide to help save part of Route 12 and the North Walpole municipal water supply from disappearing into the Connecticut River.
Gov. Stephen E. Merrill declared an emergency Monday to ensure the state has the resources to deal with the weekend storm, which dropped more than a foot of water on New Hampshire, forced hundreds from their homes, put one community’s water supply out of commission and cost Rockingham County taxpayers more than $1 million.