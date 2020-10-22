Thursday, Oct. 22, 1970
By Monday, everybody in Keene should know what his 1970 property tax bill is. And, for a number of reasons, it’s bound to be higher than last year.
MONTREAL — Quebec Liberation Front (FLQ) kidnappers of British diplomat James R. Cross maintained their silence today on the fate of their captive. The last authentic communication from Cross and the FLQ arrived Sunday, the day after the body of slain Quebec Cabinet Minister Pierre Laporte was found.
DURHAM — The “settlers” of Maine and New Hampshire in the times of the Puritans were anything but settlers, according to University of New Hampshire historian Charles E. Clark. In the 17th and 18th centuries, Maine and New Hampshire were wild and wooly places despite the strict Puritan settlements in Massachusetts, Clark said in a new book, “The Eastern Frontier.”
Sunday, Oct. 22, 1995
No newspaper published.