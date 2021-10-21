Thursday, Oct. 21, 1971
What’s so special about special assessments? The special assessment question, if approved by voters Nov. 2, will authorize a change in the city charter, giving the city council power to charge property owners it feels are specially benefited by certain municipal improvements for up to 50 percent of the total cost of that improvement.
WEST SWANZEY — The towns of Harrisville and Richmond came into October without subdivision regulations. They have them now, and before the month is out, Roxbury may join them in adopting land-use standards.
Monday, Oct. 21, 1996
Water spilled over Route 202 near Noone Falls in Peterborough this morning but didn’t stop traffic. Winds gusting to 60 mph toppled tree limbs and knocked down power lines but didn’t cause any large-scale electrical failures. Compared to other parts of New England pounded by a strong weekend rainstorm, the Monadnock Region got off easy.
DURHAM — University of New Hampshire fraternities, troubled by underage drinking and a student’s drunken plunge to his death, took the unprecedented step of banning alcohol from their parties until all members have completed an alcohol-awareness program.