Wednesday, Oct. 21, 1970
JAFFREY — The Jaffrey Planning Board last night ran into stiff opposition among the estimated 35 persons gathered to hear the board’s revised version of the town’s proposed mobile home regulations. The opening sentence of the ordinance, stating “Mobile Homes shall be located only in Mobile Home Parks,” brought a flurry of charges that the Board was “trying to run the people of Jaffrey” and telling them what they could or could not do with their own land.
INTERVALE — Gov. Walter Peterson says New Hampshire cannot afford to adopt an approach to its tourism and industry that will result in another Coney Island. “New Hampshire cannot afford the image of being overcrowded, second-rate and polluted. For once this image is stamped upon a state, no amount of money can change things,” he said.
Saturday, Oct. 21, 1995
LANGDON — They look official, but copies of a questionnaire on town government were not distributed by anyone in town hall. In fact, the unsigned Langdon Letter, received by most residents in the mail on Wednesday, is a thinly veiled criticism of town government.
If the weather cooperates, people looking toward the southern sky between 9 and 12 each night during the weekend could be treated to a spectacular display. The autumnal meteor shower — called the Orionids because it appears to emanate from the constellation Orion the Hunter — will continue until about Oct. 27.