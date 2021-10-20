Wednesday, Oct. 20, 1971
The chances are improving that Keene’s present post office will be transferred to the city free of charge when the new one is completed. Keene has been seeking the building for use as a glass library.
RINDGE — The board of selectmen, in response to a request from Winchendon, Mass., selectmen, has agreed to contact the N.H. Water Resources Commission to see whether the town can contribute to the repair and maintenance of the dam at Lake Monomonac. According to First Selectman Harold Savage, the board feels a “moral obligation” in the matter, since the condition of the lake involves valuable, taxable property in Rindge.
EXETER — Rockingham County sheriff’s deputies and N.H. State Police seized two feature films and several previews at the Newington Outdoor Theater in Exeter Tuesday, shortly after the county attorney announced a crackdown on pornography.
Sunday, Oct. 20, 1996
No newspaper published.