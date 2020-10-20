Tuesday, Oct. 20, 1970
“A society which shoots up its own kids is in trouble. The lesson of Kent State is that we are moving apart, and we have to get back together.” Jerry Lewis, an assistant professor of sociology at Kent State University, was speaking to a standing-room-only crowd of about 450 at Keene State College last night. Lewis was an eyewitness when Ohio National Guardsmen killed four Kent State students and wounded nine others last May during student protests against the movement of U.S. troops into Cambodia.
A truckers strike against the United Parcel Service is stalling delivery of merchandise already sent, diverting business to the Post Office and sending the Post Office into near chaos. The strike by the truck drivers started Sept. 28 when the company and the Teamsters Union were unable to agree on a new contract for New England employees.
Friday, Oct. 20, 1995
WINCHESTER — The closing date for the Winchester landfill — next July 1 — may be a problem, as Winchester and Richmond officials are still trying to hash out details of what happens after that.
A squirrel is being blamed for knocking out power for two hours to 700 customers in downtown Keene Thursday night. At about 4:45 p.m., the squirrel was electrocuted at the Public Service of New Hampshire power substation on Emerald Street in Keene, said Elizabeth L. LaRocca, a company spokeswoman, causing extensive damage to wires, insulators and other equipment.