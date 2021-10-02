Saturday,
Oct. 2, 1971
During the last 50 years only five Septembers have been drier: 1927, 1936, 1943, 1959 and 1964. This year there was not a drop of rain during the first 11 days of the month. The total rainfall was 1.71 inches.
In past years, pheasants were stocked by releasing the birds in large numbers in one place. In spite of objections, most of the birds for Keene were “dumped” at the old airport. This year the pheasants were well scattered.
Wednesday,
Oct. 2, 1996
WEST SWANZEY — A Mont Vernon man plunged about 40 feet from a rocky ledge off Warmac Road near Swanzey Lake Tuesday afternoon, almost severing his right foot in an accident that tested not only his own physical endurance but that of his rescuers as well.
JAFFREY — What began as a police chase turned into something of a political statement by a group of people hanging out in the woods near downtown Saturday night. The group of about 30 young people piled brush and old railroad ties behind a parked police cruiser, blocking the way for other officers trying to catch a theft suspect, according to local police.