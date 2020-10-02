Friday, Oct. 2, 1970
HILLSBORO — About 450 employees of the Sylvania plant will be out of work in a couple of weeks. Sylvania Electric Products Inc. announced yesterday that the Hillsboro plant is one of four affected by the move to phase out its semiconductor manufacturing operations over the next three months.
JAFFREY — The widely recognized problem of refuse disposal took on a new dimension in Jaffrey this week as three local refuse haulers aligned themselves against a Peterborough firm they claim is illegally operating in their town. The Jaffrey-based haulers told the state’s Public Utilities Commission Tuesday that the company has a “monopoly” on the refuse pick-up business.
Monday, Oct. 2, 1995
WASHINGTON — Gay rights, the role of race in political redistricting, the fairness of census counts and gambling on Indian reservations top the agenda as the Supreme Court starts its 1995-96 term. To the justices’ lengthening docket, the Clinton administration is seeking high court endorsement of its effort to shatter the 156-year-old tradition of excluding women at the Virginia Military Institute.
If you thought that last year’s Harvest Fest in Keene — renamed Pumpkin Fest for this year — drew a lot of visitors, 2 million more have just been invited. A multi-photo spread in the October-November issue of Country magazine (photographs by The Sentinel’s Steve Hooper) has given the annual Pumpkin Fest nationwide publicity.