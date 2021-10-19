Tuesday, Oct. 19, 1971
The Keene City Council Finance Committee approved Monday the hiring of three more city employees, with federal funds, under the Emergency Employment Act: a new librarian, a planning assistant and a clerk for the city assessing department.
The Keene Planning Board approved “in concept” the first phase of the Greater Keene Chamber of Commerce’s plan for downtown renewal Monday night. The initial phase of the plan calls for reconstruction of the street and sidewalks on Main Street between Emerald Street and Gilbo Avenue.
Saturday, Oct. 19, 1996
SWANZEY CENTER — The on-again, off-again first official ballot vote in the Monadnock Regional School District is off again. The N.H. Supreme Court on Wednesday said the district may not hold a special meeting Oct. 29 to ask voters to approve a new teachers contract.
What do organizers of this year’s pumpkin festival think about the upstarts in Nashua who are challenging Keene’s world record of 10,540 jack-o’-lanterns? “We could beat them with one hand tied behind our back,” said Mike Klein, director of the Keene event.