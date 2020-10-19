Monday, Oct. 19, 1970
HARRISVILLE — Cheshire Mills, the town’s main industry, has shut down indefinitely. The business was started in 1847 and had specialized in woolen and worsted fabrics, but John J. Colony Jr., president of the company, said pressure of foreign imports “put the industry in the spot of having 1930 prices and 1970 costs.”
Furnaces were busy over the weekend as the edge of winter slipped into Cheshire County. The early advent of freezing temperatures brought the possibility of a fuel oil shortage closer, and many people worried that cold might invade their homes if, in mid-winter, the Northeast doesn’t have enough.
Thursday, Oct. 19, 1995
For Swanzey residents, Wednesday’s vote by Cheshire County Commissioners was a decisive victory after years of anxiety. For Keene officials, it’s back to the drawing board. Commissioners voted unanimously against clear-cutting an estimated 33,000 trees on about 54 acres near the Keene-owned Dillant-Hopkins Airport in North Swanzey.
ALSTEAD — Walter C. Righter, a retired Episcopal bishop, is more disappointed than surprised that he’ll have to face a church trial for heresy. Righter is charged with ordaining a gay man as an Episcopal deacon.