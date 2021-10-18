Monday, Oct. 18, 1971
Executive Airlines has applied to the Civil Aeronautics Board for permission to fly 40-passenger Convair 440 aircraft twice a day on the Lebanon-Keene-New York route. The flights would supplement a once-daily DC-9 flight planned by Northeast Airlines between Keene and New York.
HINSDALE — Local police are continuing their investigation into a break at Dolbec’s Market which netted 2,000 cartons of cigarettes for thieves.
Friday, Oct. 18, 1996
Thanks to donations from two families, North Charlestown has a brand-new elementary school this year. And thanks to another donation, the North Charlestown Community School is getting a brand-new computer system.
The Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps program is new this fall to Fall Mountain High School — and to the entire Monadnock Region.