Saturday,
Oct. 17, 1970
A mid-morning drug raid at 31 Wilber St. yesterday netted the largest amount of cured marijuana — 30 pounds — seized to date in New Hampshire. The arrests of two youths in Keene ended a two-day round-the-clock roundup of 12 suspects in Hinsdale, Putney, Vt., and Brattleboro, Vt.
HINSDALE — Loring G. Williams may wonder what he was doing in 1066 or 1942 or 1776. Hinsdale’s leading hypnotist is very big on reincarnation. He’s been so busy working on other people’s multiple lives, he hasn’t gotten around to uncover his own former lives.
Tuesday,
Oct. 17, 1995
For Keene city councilors reluctant to invest in a proposed corporate zone in northwest Keene, John G. Dugan hopes he just made it a little harder to say no. Dugan, president of the Keene Economic Development Corp., says he has signed agreements with three companies that hope to move or expand there next year.
PARIS — Jeanne Calment has been on Earth for precisely 120 years and 238 days. When you’re the oldest living person, you keep track of these things. Calment was immortalized in the Guinness Book of Records today as the oldest known person whose date of birth can be authenticated.