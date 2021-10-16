Saturday,
Oct. 16, 1971
If the referendum relating to revisions of the present ward lines in the city is approved next month, all voters in the city will be required to register to vote again when the new ward lines become effective in April.
Drivers in Central Square: Beware of stationary sandbags on the streets Monday morning. The city is placing sandbags on experimental traffic islands to protect pedestrians and guide cars and trucks around the loop.
Wednesday,
Oct. 16, 1996
New Hampshire has no law against what Rosemarie Tourigny was accused of doing to her unborn child. That’s the verdict from Cheshire County Attorney David S. Park, who decided Tuesday to drop a child-endangerment charge against Tourigny, a pregnant woman arrested Aug. 9 in West Chesterfield and charged with being so drunk she was endangering the fetus she is carrying.
New Hampshire’s move to deregulate electricity has prompted New England Electric System, parent company of New England Power Co., to make some tough changes. Up for sale are all six of New England Power’s hydroelectric power plants on the Connecticut River, including those at Walpole-Bellows Falls and Hinsdale-Vernon.