Friday, Oct. 16, 1970
Keene State College’s three new directional signs on Main Street must shrink by 166 square feet each if they are to remain where they stand today. And four other new signs on Main Street must follow suit, although less drastically, if they are going to comply with Keene’s sign ordinance. They are all in excess of the four square feet permitted by city law.
A chemical toilet is going to court in Keene. In its meeting last night the City Council upheld a board of health ruling ordering removal of a chemical toilet — trade name “Porta-Potti” — from a gas station in the Riverside Shopping Plaza. Health Officer Alfred Merrifield said today the city will petition Cheshire County Superior Court probably next week for a restraining order to the gas station’s owners.
Monday, Oct. 16, 1995
SWANZEY — For months, he tried to put out fires in the Swanzey Fire Department. Now, Chief Jeffrey A. Hurt has called it quits. Hurt delivered a handwritten letter of resignation to selectmen Friday afternoon.
WESTMORELAND — Proponents of a $700,000 gym at Westmoreland School say the 8,000-square-foot addition will solve several problems at the school and in town. Now, all they have to do is persuade voters to approve the project.