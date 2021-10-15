Friday, Oct. 15, 1971
Keene Local 347 of the International Brotherhood of Police Officers held its first public meeting Thursday and vowed to lodge grievances with the city early next week. Complaints range from criticisms of “unreasonable” pay provisions to claims of a “severe morale problem.”
Keene Mayor Robert M. Clark Jr. said Thursday he is “very hopeful” that a new industry can be attracted to the city to replace U.S Shoe, which closed this week.
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 1996
About 8,700 people flocked to Mount Monadnock on Saturday and Sunday, taking advantage of sunny, clear, mild weather to get a gorgeous look at fall colors from the 3,165-foot summit.
If you were wanted for theft, would you take a seat in Jean’s Pastry shop, just two doors down from the Keene police station, and sip coffee in plain sight? An officer spotted the suspect enjoying a large coffee and doughnuts. “Then about three or four officers came back and arrested him,” said Celine Simeneau, who was working behind the counter.