Thursday, Oct. 15, 1970
WESTMORELAND — Home brew just won't do at the County House of Corrections. Three jugs of yeast-based spirits manufactured by inmates were shown to the County Commissioners yesterday by Superintendent C. Russell Waterman. “This is the kind of problem administrators have to put up with,” Waterman said. The spirits were stashed in a cupboard in the common dormitory by prisoners and discovered by a guard.
TROY — A young mother jumped in a well yesterday and saved her two-year-old son who had fallen into the partially covered well. “It happened in an instant,” Mrs. Robert E. Desrochers said today. “I turned my back and the next thing I knew he was gone.” She said the well was nine feet deep from ground to water level. “I don't know how deep the water is,” she said. “I'm five feet tall, and I had to tread water.”
RINDGE — More than 200 students and teachers at Franklin Pierce College were evacuated from three campus buildings yesterday morning after a telephoned bomb threat was received from an unidentified male. Campus police searched Granite Hall, Crestview Dormitory and The Manor. Nothing was found in the search, and the buildings were reoccupied three hours later.
Sunday, Oct. 15, 1995
No newspaper published.