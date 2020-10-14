Wednesday, Oct. 14, 1970
HINSDALE — A three and one half month strike against Concel Inc. has ended. Concel resident manager Robert A. Tothe said today a contract has been signed between the company and representatives of the 42 striking members of Local 483 of the United Paper Makers and Paper Workers Union. The company has agreed to institute a pension plan, wage increases, and sickness and accident insurance for employees.
“Infant mortality is higher in southwestern New Hampshire and southeastern Vermont than it is in any other area of the two states,” Eigil de Neergaard told nine members of the Monadnock Region Health and Welfare Council last night. De Neergaard is executive director of the Connecticut Valley Health Compact.
Saturday, Oct. 14, 1995
While Medicare patients in the Monadnock Region nervously listen to health-care reform rhetoric bandied in Washington, local hospitals have been awaiting changes for years. “I don’t think managed care is a dirty word,” said Arthur W. Nichols, Cheshire Medical Center’s vice president of finance and chief financial officer.
CONCORD — Wood is losing popularity as the primary way N.H. residents heat their homes, and oil continues to be the top choice, used by more households than all other fuels combined. A survey for the state Energy Office showed 54 percent of N.H. households used oil as their primary heating source last winter, and wood dropped below 10 percent in popularity.