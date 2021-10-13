Wednesday, Oct. 13, 1971
The City of Keene now takes about 50 percent of its water supply from the open waters of Roxbury Reservoir, water that will have to receive complete treatment under a new ruling by the state’s Water Supply and Pollution Control Commission.
Citing “increased foreign competition,” the U.S. Shoe Corp. today formally announced the closing of the former Princess Shoe Co. plant at 115 Railroad St. in Keene. The closing will affect about 200 workers.
CHESTERFIELD — The Chesterfield Board of Adjustment decided to take under advisement a request by Scott Ricci to operate a cable television system from the basement of his Spofford home.
Sunday, Oct. 13, 1996
No newspaper published.