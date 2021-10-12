Tuesday, Oct. 12, 1971
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court agreed today to review the legality of New Hampshire’s $1-per-passenger airport “service fee” tax which is levied against the state’s two major airline passenger carriers, Mohawk and Northeast.
The first year of a school lunch program in Keene was 1948, when approximately 400 high school students were served lunches. Now, about 2,500 students buy lunches every day.
Saturday, Oct. 12, 1996
Two Keene State students have bought the beer-brewing business U-Brew and plan to arrange business hours around their school schedules. Colin W. Andrzejczyk, 27, and Nathan Mead, 23, longtime roommates, have rented a 600-square-foot space on Roxbury Street and will carry kits for beer makers.
BELLOWS FALLS — A Westminster teenager has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault for allegedly throwing a pumpkin off a bridge onto Interstate 91. The pumpkin hit a tractor-trailer truck and shattered the windshield, injuring the driver.