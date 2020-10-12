Monday, Oct. 12, 1970
WASHINGTON — The doctor shortage, already acute, will get far worse unless something is done soon to relieve the financial plight of medical schools. Many medical schools are in such a serious financial bind they may have to close down — at the very time that strenuous efforts are being made to increase the number of physicians in training.
NEW YORK — From the moment you read the ads for “Tora! Tora! Tora!” (“the most spectacular film ever made!”) you are aware that you’re in the presence of a film possessed by a lack of imagination so singular that it amounts to a death wish. The film is a two-hour, 21-minute, 51-second (plus intermission) re-creation of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.
Thursday, Oct. 12, 1995
Three men on bicycles ran into a hunter’s nightmare Wednesday afternoon in Keene: a deer that cut one of them with its antler and left another man unconscious. J.C. Clark, 41, was riding with two other bicyclists down Hurricane Road at about 4:45 p.m. when a large buck dashed out of the woods, across the road and into Clark’s bicycle. The deer spun around and slammed into Clark’s two friends, sending them flying off their bicycles.
WINCHESTER — An 8th grader who shot Thayer’s soccer goalie with a BB gun during a game at the high school Monday afternoon could face both criminal charges and expulsion from school.